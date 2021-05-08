MCO in Kuantan, several areas in Penang and Perak from Monday (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuantan district in Pahang as well as several districts and mukim in Penang and Perak will be placed under the Movement Control Order (MCO) from May 10 until 23.

Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in Penang, the areas involved were the Timur Laut, Seberang Perai Tengah and Seberang Perai Selatan districts; and Mukim 12, Barat Daya; Butterworth city and Mukim 14, Seberang Perai Utara.

In Perak, the areas involved are Mukim Hulu Kinta comprising Ipoh, Lahat, Chemor and Tanjong Rambutan; Mukim Pengkalan Hulu and Mukim Belukar Semang in Hulu Perak.

“Following a risk assessment with various agencies in the MCO Technical Committee and upon the advice of the Health Ministry (MOH), the government agrees to implement the MCO in these areas,” he said in a statement here, today.

He said a total of 1,578 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Kuantan as of yesterday with a high infectivity rate among the community, in addition to the increase in sporadic cases and 10 active clusters.

Ismail Sabri said currently, there were 14 active clusters in Penang with increasing incident rates in several mukim and districts.

“Following the implementation of the MCO in three districts and three mukim in the state, interstate and interdistrict travels are also prohibited, as well as movements between the three mukim under the MCO,” he said.

Meanwhile, in Perak, he said there was a significant increase in Covid-19 cases in Mukim Hulu Kinta when 176 positive cases were recorded out of 1,185 screenings during the 17th epid week, with a positivity rate of 14.85 per cent.

He said the enforcement of the MCO in the area was to ensure the movement of the people could be controlled so as to prevent the spread of coronavirus to other areas.

At the same time, there was a surge in cases in two institutions in Pengkalan Hulu with a high positivity rate, he added.

“The standard operating procedures (SOP) of the MCO is per what has been announced before. Further information on the SOP can be accessed on the National Security Council (MKN) website at www.mkn.gov.my,” said Ismail Sabri.

Meanwhile, he said several localities in Pahang would be placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), namely Kampung Meripoh and Kota Bahagia; Muadzam Shah, Rompin, as well as the Genting View Resort, Meranti Apartment, Windmills Condo, Vista Residence, Mawar Apartment, Midhill Apartment and Ramin Apartment in Genting, also from May 10 until 23.

“To date, the MOH has conducted 221 screening tests at Kampung Meripoh and Kota Bahagia. Of the total, 11 people tested positive for Covid-19, negative (22) and 188 others are awaiting results.

“Meanwhile, in several localities in Genting, there has been a significant increase in cases over the past two weeks with 13 positive cases recorded out of 50 people screened,” he said.

In a related development, Ismail Sabri said the EMCO at Kampung Dambai Inanam, Kota Kinabalu; and Bandar Sri Indah and Kg Titingan, Tawau, Sabah would end tomorrow as scheduled.

He said the MOH has conducted 387 screening tests at Kampung Dambai Inanam, of which 23 samples came back positive.

“In Bandar Sri Indah, 1,192 screening tests were conducted and of the total, 52 Covid-19 cases were recorded, while 852 screening tests at Kg Titingan recorded 58 positive cases,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said the MOH reported that the number of positive cases was on the decline, clusters were under control and there were no pending screening results at all localities involved. — Bernama