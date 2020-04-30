MCO: Kelantan allows workshops, hardware shops and laundrettes to operate

KOTA BARU: The Kelantan government has allowed auto workshops, hardware stores and laundrettes to operate under the fourth phase of the Movement Control Order (MCO) provided the owners have obtained approval from the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti).

Deputy Mentri Besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah (pix) said the matter was decided at the state level National Security Council (MKN) meeting today.

“Although the federal government had previously granted the three sectors the opportunity to operate in the last phase of the MCO, the state government has decided to temporarily suspend the move to monitor the current development.

“However, starting today, business owners who have received approval from Miti can reopen their business after obtaining a permit from local authorities and to adhere to the standard operating procedure (SOP) including operating hours,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after attending the Kelantan-level MKN meeting chaired by Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob at the Kota Darul Naim Complex here today.

Asked about the congregational prayers, including Tarawih prayers at the mosques, as Kelantan recorded no new cases of Covid-19 for the past few days and all patients were allowed to return home, he said it would depend on the decision at the federal level.

“We have to wait for the decision at the federal government level. If the federal government allows congregational prayers to be held at the mosques, then we will follow the move,” he said. — Bernama