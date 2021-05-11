MCO: King advises people to stay at home if they have no urgent matters outside

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today advised the public to stay at home and avoid going out if they have no urgent matters, following the implementation of the nationwide Movement Control Order (MCO) from tomorrow to June 7.

According to Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, Al-Sultan Abdullah said by doing so, the public would indirectly help the frontliners in curbing the spread of Covid-19 infection in the country more effectively.

“His Majesty also repeated his recent advice for the people to give priority to the safety and health of themselves and their families by maintaining discipline and obeying all instructions as well as the dos and don’ts set by the National Security Council (MKN).

“Al-Sultan Abdullah’s advice is meant to prevent the country from being hit by Covid-19 tsunami as suffered by several countries in South Asia and Europe,” he said in a statement here today.

Ahmad Fadil said His Majesty also reminded the public that they are generally prohibited from crossing state and district as decided by the MKN and Health Ministry in line with the principles of community wellbeing and Hifzu AnNafs (protection of human life).

Ahmad Fadil said the King deeply understands the grievances of the people who were severely affected by Covid-19, and he hoped that the people’s problems and livelihood issues be addressed by the government and all the relevant parties.

“Al-Sultan Abdullah also expressed concern over the latest situation of Covid-19 in the country which had not shown any sign of a decline ever since the number of daily positive cases reached the 4,000-mark last week.

“As such, His Majesty hopes that the government, private sector, non-governmental organisations and all the people will intensify efforts to flatten the infection curve of the pandemic which had affected all quarters regardless of their background,” he said.

Ahmad Fadil said the King also called on all quarters to set aside their differences and self-interests to help the government and the frontliners to make National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme a success.

He said the Al-Sultan Abdullah was confident that, with strong cooperation and commitment from all quarters, Malaysia will be able to flatten the Covid-19 curve for the safety and health of the people and the wellbeing of the country.

“In conjunction with the holy month of Ramadan and the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri, His Majesty and Her Majesty The Queen also encouraged the people to join them in praying for Malaysia to always be blessed and protected and for the Covid-19 pandemic to end soon,” said Ahmad Fadil.- Bernama