MCO: Latest SOPs for Selangor mosques, surau

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Islamic Religion Standing Committee set a new standard operating procedure (SOPs) for mosques and surau in six districts in the state which have been placed under the Movement Control Order (MCO), namely Petaling, Hulu Langat, Gombak, Klang, Sepang and Kuala Langat.

The committee, in a statement today said for the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque (pix) and Tengku Ampuan Jemaah Mosque, the number of congregants set for Friday prayers is set at a maximum of 500 people, including officials and members of the mosque committee.

Obligatory prayers at the two mosques are allowed with a maximum of 200 people, including officials and members of the mosque committee, it said.

Tarawih prayers at the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah mosque will be limited to a congregation of only 600 people, while a maximum of 550 worshippers are allowed to perform the prayers at the Tengku Ampuan Jemaah Mosque.

The committee said for management and kariah mosques, a congregation of 100 people are allowed for Friday prayers and daily congregation prayers, while tarawih prayers are limited to 100 male congregants.

It said a maximum of 200 worshippers are allowed to perform Friday prayers and obligatory prayers at institutional mosques in the state, while tarawih prayers are limited to 200 male congregants only.

For surau permitted to hold congregational prayers, only 50 people are allowed for Friday and obligatory prayers, while 50 male congregants are allowed for tarawih prayers.

“For surau kariah, up to 50 worshippers are allowed to perform Friday prayers and tarawih prayers are limited to 50 male congregants,” it said.

For mosques and surau in districts placed under the Conditional MCO, namely in Sabak Bernam, Kuala Selangor and Hulu Selangor, the SOPs for Friday prayers, obligatory prayers and tarawih prayers remain the same as previously implemented.- Bernama