MCO: List of essential services expanded to 15

KUALA LUMPUR: The third phase of Movement Control Order (MCO) which came into effect today, has seen the list of essential services been expanded to 15 from only 10 during the second phase.

It was stated in the latest federal gazette under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) (No. 3) Regulations 2020 published in the Attorney General’s Chambers website yesterday.

The gazette, signed by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, stated that the Regulations have effect for the period from April 15 until April 28.

The five additional essential services are:

1. Any services, works or industry as determined by the Minister after consultation with the authority regulating the services, works or industry” is allowed to operate under essential services;

2. Transportation by land, water or air;

3. Port, dock and airport services and undertakings, including stevedoring, lighterage, cargo handling, and pilotage, and storing or bulking of commodities;

4. Production, refining, storage, supply and distribution of fuel and lubricants; and

5. Hotels and accommodations.

During the first phase of MCO on March 18-31, the government listed 22 essential services, but it was minimized to only 10 during the second phase from April 1 to 14 as the government announced a stricter MCO to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The 10 essential services listed earlier are food; healthcare and medical including dietary supplement; water; energy; security and defence; solid waste and public cleansing management and sewerage; communication and internet; banking and finance; e-commerce; and logistics confined to the provision of essential services.

In these Regulations, “essential services” means the services as specified in the Schedule and includes any activity and process in the supply chain of such essential services while “infected local area” means any area declared to be an infected local area under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Declaration of Infected Local Areas) Order 2020.

According to the gazette, the restriction on movement within 10km radius for daily necessities such as to buy food, medicine and dietary supplement still maintain.

Any person who breaches the prevention and control of infectious diseases regulations shall be liable to a maximum fine of RM1,000 or jailed for up to six months or both. - Bernama