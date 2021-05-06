MCO: LRT operating as usual

KUALA LUMPUR: The Light Rail Transit (LRT) service in the Klang Valley is operating as usual from 6 am to midnight during the Movement Control Order (MCO) which is being enforced in six districts in Selangor from today until May 17.

LRT chief operating officer LRT Azmi Mohd Zain, however, said, the number of passengers was declining, including during peak hours, as well as in the station’s waiting area.

“The level of passenger capacity since implementation of MCO last year has only reached 45 percent, so there is no need to worry about overcrowding in the trains or congestion at the stations because the standard operating procedure (SOP) for cleaning in the LRT runs as usual,“ he told reporters when observing operation of the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) from Kajang to KL Sentral today.

Azmi said the frequency of LRT service remained the same, which is every three minutes , and four minutes for MRT during peak hours, but it would be reviewed based on current developments.

The government has announced enforcement of the MCO in the districts of Hulu Langat, Petaling, Gombak, Klang, Kuala Langat and Sepang starting today until May 17, while in Kuala Lumpur it will start tomorrow and ends on May 20. - Bernama