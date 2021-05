BELURAN: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI) will ensure that there are no disruptions to the nation’s food supply chain and food security throughout the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Welcoming the government’s decision to tighten the MCO, its minister, Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee said the agriculture and food industry sector would continue to be placed under essential services and be allowed to operate subject to certain standard operating procedures (SOP).

“MAFI has taken the necessary measures, including seeking approval from the National Security Council (MKN) to ensure farmers, fishermen and livestock breeders continue to be allowed to operate throughout the MCO to ensure the continued supply of food,” he said in a statement today.

In line with that effort, Ronald, who is also Beluran MP, said the ministry had taken various steps and efforts to ensure the country’s food supply was safeguarded, no matter what the situation.

He said the government would ensure the supply of essential food items, such as rice, meat, fish, vegetables and fruits remained at a stable and adequate level.

He also said that the Crisis Management Centre (CMC) had been reopened in line with the MCO and would function as the main centre to receive calls, early warnings and daily situation reports so as to have the latest information on every sector and industry.

Any inquiries and complaints can be channelled through the hotline at 03-88701491/1664 or the website http://mafi.spab.gov.my.

Ronald also said the data monitoring system and the country’s daily supply issue that was implemented by the ministry since the first MCO would continue to generate current status and food supply reports on main commodities.

“The report will be submitted to the MKN for monitoring purposes,” he added. — Bernama