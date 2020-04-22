MCO: Malacca allows marriage solemnisation ceremonies

MALACCA: The Malacca Islamic Religious Department (JAIM) has allowed akad nikah or marriage solemnisation for Muslims in Malacca to be held beginning today after such ceremonies were postponed from March 23 to help curb the spread of Covid-19.

In a statement today, JAIM said the marriage solemnisation ceremony should follow the department’s guidelines, which will be in force from today until three months after the end of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“Priority is given to applicants who have obtained Marriage Permission (Form 4) and Marriage Registration Record (Form 5) from the District Islamic Religious Offices in Malacca before the MCO started ... and couples who have reasonable and pressing reasons and obtained special permission from JAIM,“ it said.

According to the guidelines, the ceremony must be held at JAIM-authorised premises such as the District Islamic Religious Office on the date and time decided by JAIM.

The ceremony should be conducted within 20 minutes with the attendance of a marriage solemnisation officer, two witnesses from JAIM, and one representative each for the bridegroom and the bride. - Bernama