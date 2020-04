PUTRAJAYA: The government will impose the Movement Control Order (MCO) Maximum Price Scheme from tomorrow until April 28, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

He said the scheme would ensure control over the prices of 12 daily essentials such as chicken, chicken eggs, cooking oil, wheat flour and kembong fish.

“Details of the mechanism of the MCO Maximum Price Scheme will be announced by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP).

“The government takes heed of the people’s complaints about the attitude of some unscrupulous traders who raise prices of essential goods,“ he told the daily MCO press conference here today. - Bernama