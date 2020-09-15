MCO may have to be reimposed if Covid-19 cases rise sharply -Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin tonight reminded the people that the Movement Control Order (MCO) may have to be reimposed if there is a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases in the country.

He said imposing the MCO will have a negative impact on the lives of the people and the economy of the country.

“We cannot go anywhere but just stay at home as is happening in Kota Setar (district) in Kedah right now,” he said in a special address to the nation on the current Covid-19 situation in the country.

Muhyiddin said the government will also not hesitate to reimpose the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) in areas with a high number of Covid-19 cases.

Thus, Muhyiddin reminded Malaysians to remain vigilant and not become complacent with regard to the rules related to quarantine and wearing of face masks and compliance with SOPs which are still in force to check the spread of Covid-19.

The prime minister gave an overview of the global Covid-19 pandemic, and said that Malaysia is not spared either.

He said the number of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia remains at one and two digits and sometimes shoots to three digits without dropping to zero, thus portraying that Covid-19 infection in the country has yet to be totally eliminated.

“Based on the findings of researchers around the world and the reported case trends, the infection is expected to prolong for a relatively long time,” he said, adding that Covid-19 infection requires special treatment and vaccines that are effective and safe to use.

He said at the moment, anyone may be exposed to the risk of Covid-19 infection.

Muhyiddin expressed concern over the sharp increase in Covid-19 cases in the country of late.

“Although our country has coped well with the Covid-19 epidemic, I am quite worried about the sharp increase in the number of cases of late. Over the past 14 days, there have been 615 new cases.

“Three districts recorded 41 cases or more during the last fortnight. These districts that are categorised as red are Kota Setar in Kedah and Tawau and Lahad Datu in Sabah,” he said, adding that the number of visitors from abroad found to be Covid-19-positive since April 3 numbered 1,017.

The prime minister also shared important data, saying that 1.39 million individuals have been screened and this showed that the Covid-19 tests conducted in the country is 41.8 people per 1,000 population.

He also said that a total of 108 clusters had been reported to the national Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) and, of the number, 11 clusters are still active while 97 have been declared ended.

“The Seri Petaling Cluster, the biggest Covid-19 cluster in the country, was declared over on July 8, 2020. This cluster recorded 3,375 positive cases after 42,023 individuals were screened, he said. -Bernama