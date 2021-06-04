MCO: More than enough food supply in Sabah — Jeffrey Kitingan

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government has assured that there is more than enough food supplies and agricultural products to meet consumers’ demand during the ongoing Movement Control Order.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan said that the current supply of rice in the state was sufficient for the next six months.

“Our current stock of white rice at wholesalers and retail outlets is at 12,528 tonnes while our buffer stock stands at 49,500 tonnes. We also still have 12,528 tonnes in shipment.

“This does not include fragrant rice, glutinous rice and basmati rice. On average, consumers in Sabah use 12,000 tonnes of rice per month,” he said in a statement today.

Jeffrey, who is also the state Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, said Sabah also had enough vegetables and fruits supplies to last throughout the MCO period, with the three Permanent Food Production Parks in Kundasang, Putatan and Lahad Datu operating as usual.

He said there was also a sufficient supply of fish products, beef, buffalo meat, chicken, pork, eggs and milk during the MCO period.

“I want to assure Sabah consumers that we will not run out of food,” he said. — Bernama