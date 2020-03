KOTA KINABALU: There is no curb on the inter-district transportations of essential services and goods in Sabah during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Sabah State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong said feed-back revealed that there were still confusions on the status pertaining to the transportations of essential services and goods such as food items, vegetables, fruits and fish in the state during the MCO.

‘’The Sabah government has decided via the Sabah COVID-19 Command Centre meeting today to clarify that all movements and transportations of essential services and goods are allowed and not curbed,’’ he said in a brief statement here today.’ — Bernama