KUALA TERENGGANU: No further action will be taken against Terengganu Menteri Besar Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar and a group of individuals including Kijal state assemblyman Datuk Seri Ahmad Said for allegedly violating the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Terengganu police chief Datuk Roslee Chik said this after receiving a No Further Action (NFA) notice from the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) on the matter today.

“The police conducted an investigation. Once it was completed, and because the case involved VVIPs (dignitaries), we sent it (investigation paper) to the AGC.

“So the AGC decided that there is no case against them. The Menteri Besar (Ahmad Samsuri) was carrying out his official duties at the time (of the alleged offence),” he said when contacted by Bernama here.

On April 17, photos of Ahmad Samsuri visiting Ahmad’s house had gone viral on social media.

Photographs were also taken of the two leaders posing with a group of men believed to be volunteers involved in distributing aid to the people.

Two days later, Ahmad Samsuri went to the Terengganu police headquarters to have his statement recorded.

Meanwhile, Attorney-General Tan Sri Idrus Harun confirmed that the AGC had classified the case as “NFA”.

“Yes, because not enough evidence that they violated the MCO,” he said when asked to confirm the AGC’s decision not to charge them. - Bernama