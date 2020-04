KOTA KINABALU: Over 700 members of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) have been mobilised to assist the police in carrying out the Movement Control Order (MCO) in Sabah.

Fifth Infantry Division Commander Major General Datuk Mohammad Khir Abdullah said of the total, 45 are from the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN), 30 from the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) and the rest are from the Army.

“They are helping the police set up roadblocks and patrols throughout Sabah,” he told reporters after paying a courtesy call to Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal here today.

Mohammad Khir said the military personnel are put on shifts during the MCO period.

“They will be rotated with other MAF members until the end of the MCO on April 14. However, we are always ready to assist the police if the MCO period is extended further,” he added.

Commenting on the courtesy visit, he said it was his last before his compulsory retirement.

“I visited the Chief Minister to express my gratitude for his support and cooperation during my tenure in this post. Starting tomorrow, I will be on leave until retirement after 41 years of service in MAF,” he said. - Bernama