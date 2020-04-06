MCO: Penang hairstylist gives free haircuts to the homeless

GEORGE TOWN: A hairstylist has volunteered to give free haircuts to the homeless people placed at the Kompleks Masyarakat Penyayang, here during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

A visit by Bernama today found that the homeless were queuing to have their hair cut by hairstylist Calvin Ch’ng Soon Kok.

Ch’ng, 46, who works in a saloon in Tanjong Tokong near here, told Bernama that he started around 10am today, preparing to give free haircuts for 40 homeless people.

He said that he was the only hairstylist who volunteered when the Buddhist Tzu Chi Merits Society Malaysia called for barbers and hairstylists for charity work.

“Most (of the barbers and hairstylists) were concerned due to the MCO and the Covid-19 pandemic, but since the society assured me that it is safe for me, I did not mind fulfiling their request,“ he said as he snipped the hair of a young boy in the complex.

When asked if he would be able to provide 40 haircuts in one day, Ch’ng said that he would likely return for another session tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Buddhist Tzu Chi Merits Society Malaysia commissioner Khoo Boo Leong said giving the homeless free haircuts would provide them with a sense of pride and dignity and a confident, stylish look.

“I have seen some of them crying tears of joy after their haircut,“ he said.

He said the homeless also practised social distancing and self-discipline, while the able-bodied ones were also encouraged to do exercises and chores such as sweeping the floor and cleaning tables.

“Although they are only temporarily placed here in a safe and convenient location during the MCO period, we would want to make sure they take good care of the area here as if it is their own home,“ he added. — Bernama