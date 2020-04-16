MCO: Perak implements online, drive-thru zakat payment

IPOH: Muslims in the state can pay their property tithe through various online platforms including Maybank QR Code, Snap N Pay application, GoPayZ and Financial Process Exchange (FPX) which can be accessed via the Perak Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPk) portal.

Its chief executive officer Shahrul Azam Shaari said payment to amil (tithe collector) would also be made available via drive-thru counters set up at major mosques in the state which would be operating from 9am to 12pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

“The payment method through amil can be made in the case of physically frail elderly, and senior citizen who lack of knowledge to use the online platforms as well as those living in areas with poor communication facilities or internet access,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the zakat fitrah rate in Perak remains as previous years namely at RM7, RM14 and RM21, while the Perak State Fatwa Committee has allowed those who are less financially capable to pay their tithes as well as their dependents according to their means or according to the amount they can afford. — Bernama