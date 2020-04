KUALA LUMPUR: The Movement Control Order has now entered its fourth phase, with the country now in the stage of recovery from the Covid-19 outbreak.

The pro-active and aggressive steps of the government in curbing the spread of the disease have resulted in the flattening of the curve, and an increase in the number of recovered cases.

Yesterday, the Health Ministry announced that as of noon yesterday, the number of reported positive Covid-19 cases (31) was the lowest since the MCO was imposed on March 18.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has also given the ‘green light ‘ to companies which have been allowed to operate earlier to go full force, but said the ministry’s standard operating procedure must be observed.

“Achieving the flattening of the curve and curbing the spread of the Covid-19 virus is a joint success of the people and the government,” he said yesterday.

However, it must always be remembered that this positive development in the Covid-19 situation does not mean the people can breath a sigh of relief and be complacent about the MCO.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has said that there is no point the MCO being lifted for a short while, only to be imposed again later, so the government is asking the people to continue being patient and to bear with the situation now for better times ahead.

The people must give their full commitment to complying with the MCO, as the recalcitrant will have to pay a heavy price later.

Yesterday, Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali was sentenced to the maximum fine of RM1,000 or one month’s jail by the Gerik Magistrates’ Court in Perak for violating the MCO by attending a feast two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, the government has given some leeway to university students to go home while those who are now stranded in their hometowns have been allowed to travel back home.

However, as Dr Noor Hisham said: “The MCO has not completely eradicated Covid-19. The people must be prepared to face it for a longer period of time”.

For now then, the fight against this unseen enemy is not yet over. -Bernama