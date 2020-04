BUTTERWORTH: Police have arrested a group of 13 men including a barber at a barber shop in Jalan Mengkuang here for defying the Movement Control Order (MCO), today.

North Seberang Perai district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said a barber was engrossed in giving a customer a haircut while 11 other men were waiting for their turn in the shop when it was raided at 3.30pm.

‘’Police received a tip-off that a barber shop had secretly opened for customers to get a haircut.

“During the raid at 3.30pm, there were 13 men in the shop including the barber. The other 12 men admitted that they came to the shop for a hair cut.

“All the men, aged between 20 and 40, were detained for violating the MCO,” he told reporters here today.

In a separate incident, he said police also arrested 20 individuals in Ops Covid-19 around North Seberang Perai for defying the MCO.

The cases were being investigated under Section 269 of the Penal Code and Regulation 11 (1) on the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020,“ he said. — Bernama