MCO: Police gets CAAM’s approval to conduct drone operations

PUTRAJAYA: The Royal Malaysia Police have been given the authorisation by the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) to operate Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) or drones for the purpose of surveillance and enforcement during the Movement Control Order (MCO) Phase 2 as an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection in the country.

CAAM in a statement today said the authorisation was given to the police via the Drone Unit of Police Airwing.

It said the drone operations would be led the police, in collaboration with the Malaysian Armed Forces and three private drone companies, and would involve over 90 personnel from these five organisations and the deployment of 92 drones throughout the country.

“A Notice to Airmen (Notam) has been issued to notify all airspace users that a UAS or drone activity operation is done at a maximum 500ft above ground level. This Notam applies nationwide and is valid until April 14,” it said.

CAAM said it is of utmost importance that any UAS or drone intended operations require CAAM authorisation as it may cause hazards to other airspace users and endanger public safety due to the extensive coverage of the operations.

The penalties that could be imposed on those who operated a UAS or drone without CAAM’s authorisation include a minimum fine of RM50,000 and or three years of imprisonment for an individual, or a maximum fine of RM100,000 for a corporate body if found liable, it added. — Bernama