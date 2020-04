KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has formed a ‘jam squad’ to monitor traffic congestion at roadblocks in the Klang Valley during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Azisman Alias said the motorcycle squad will comprise 20 police personnel who will monitor the traffic congestion at all the roadblocks.

He said this will help the police respond quickly to the public whenever there is traffic congestion.

“This will allow the police to monitor and disperse traffic at congested roadblocks.

“At the same time, drones will also be used to monitor the congested locations and open up special lanes for essential services vehicles such as health workers,” he said at a special press conference held at Bukit Aman here today.

Azisman said the traffic congestion was caused by a small number of people who are not in the essential service category who go out during peak hours during the MCO period, especially in the Klang Valley.

He said these were usually during two peak periods between 7am and 1pm, and between 4pm and 9pm.

“We have identified the locations in four states which experience congestion of more than one kilometre, comprising 16 places in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Malacca and Johor.

“The excuses given include going out to buy essential items. So, we want to advise people who are not part of the essential services to go out during the non-peak periods to do their shopping so as to allow those in the essential services to operate without going through the congestion,” he said.

Azisman said the congestion was also caused by the increase in the number of vehicles in the additional sectors announced by the government recently.

“At the same time, I advise commercial vehicles such as lorries to change their delivery hours to non-peak periods such as at night, so as to avoid congestion,” he said. — Bernama