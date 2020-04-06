MCO: Police to increase deployment of officers monitoring borders, waters by 100%

KUALA LUMPUR: The police will increase the deployment of staff patrolling all of the country’s borders and waters by 100%, to prevent the entry of illegal immigrants into the country throughout the imposition of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador (pix) said so far, almost 2,500 officers had been deployed to these areas as part of efforts to prevent the spread of Covid-19 among illegal immigrants.

He said the increase in deployments was in response to the statement by the Health Ministry that the country was at risk of experiencing a third wave of Covid-19 infections from other countries.

“The virus could be brought in by illegal immigrants using back channels and their presence in the country without undergoing health screening definitely poses a high risk,” he said at a special press conference at Bukit Aman here today.

Apart from these added deployments, Abdul Hamid said the police had also launched several operations including ‘Op Nyah’, ‘Op Wawasan’, ‘Op Awas’ and ‘Op Batas’ in Sarawak, as well as ‘Op Taring’ in Sabah, as part of efforts to prevent the entry of illegal immigrants into the country. — Bernama