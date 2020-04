PETALING JAYA: Print and online news portals will still be able to operate throughout the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

A spokesperson from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) told theSun this when asked on the absence of broadcasting in the latest essential services list under the federal gazette on the Road Transport (Prohibition of Use of Road) (Federal Roads) (No.2) Order 2020 that was uploaded on the Attorney-General’s Chambers website on April 3.

“Media falls under the Communications and Internet category,“ she said, adding that media personnel would still need to provide official letter issued by their respective companies, to show as proof to police.

She added that the FAQ regarding the gazette will be produced by the National Security Council (NSC) soon.