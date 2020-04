KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Retail Chain Association (MRCA) has set up a strategic task force, named the MRCA Action Bureau (MAB), to combat the adverse effects and impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the nation’s businesses.

It said the retail and franchise Industry and related businesses are facing unprecedented uncertainties due to the ongoing Movement Control Order (MCO) that has brought most businesses, their supply chain and their operations to a standstill.

In a statement today, the MRCA said it expects the MAB task force to help all its members in these challenging times in all capacities and capabilities within its means.

It said the objectives and goals of the MAB include working with the Government and all its agencies on stimulus packages, and tangible and intangible means to address the pressing issues, challenges and burden faced by MRCA members.

The task force, it said, will also engage with members to ascertain their difficulties, and to provide advice and all assistance within its means, to work with the financial institutions on possibilities of securing financial help as well as to champion initiatives and interact with other non-profit organisations whose members are also impacted by this pandemic, to help each other and create mutual benefits.

MRCA said the MAB is also tasked with advising members on business continuity management measures especially on their business processes and IT systems and to provide them advice on legal, taxation, accounting, financing and other professional matters.

“Recognising that there are short-term, mid-term and long-term effects for recovery, the MAB will strive hard to meet its objectives.

“The aim is to help our members to sail through this difficult phase. Many of them have already informed the association that they have been adversely affected prior to the setting up of the MAB, due to the ongoing MCO,” it said.

The MRCA has already started their engagement strategy with members by having regular forums and discussions via online web services, and this will be taken over by the MAB and continue to proceed as such until they are able to meet face-to-face, said the association.

The MAB will set up a new Facebook communication channel as soon as possible to allow MRCA members to reach out to them and will endeavour to provide support in a timely manner, it added. — Bernama