KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12: The public will once again face roadblocks set up by the police as was implemented on March 18 last year, following the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) which begins at 12.01 am (Jan 13).

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said roadblocks this time would be more stringent, with police personnel assisted by members of the armed forces to ensure compliance.

“Roadblocks will return as before, and now, they will be in all areas, including those under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) and the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

“Although the MAF (Malaysian Armed Forces) has similar powers to the police (to impose roadblocks if necessary) under the new emergency ordinance, but we (MAF) have agreed that we will only help,“ said Ismail Sabri, who is also Defence Minister.

In Selangor, the North Klang District Police will conduct three roadblocks, and close four roads.

North Klang District Police chief ACP Nurulhuda Mohd Salleh said the three roadblocks were - at the North Klang Valley Expressway in front of the AEON Bukit Raja Shopping Mall; Bukit Raja Toll Plaza (heading from Klang to Shah Alam) and Batu 10 Jalan Kapar (from Kuala Selangor to Klang).

In Johor, state chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said a total 51 roadblocks would be set up throughout the state involving the deployment of 1,040 police personnel, adding that the enforcement of standard operating procedures during the MCO would also be intensified.

In Perak, state police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said 16 roadblocks would be set up at the state’s borders from midnight, and 352 SOP compliance monitoring teams would be deployed throughout the state to ensure compliance with the CMCO.

Meanwhile, in Penang, state police chief Datuk Sahabudin Abd Manan said 39 roadblocks would be carried out involving 1,142 policemen, soldiers, as well as members of the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) and the Malaysian Civil Defence Force throughout the implementation of the MCO in the state.

“Apart from conducting inspections at the roadblocks, monitoring would also be done at premises, including tourist and recreation areas,“ he said.

In Tawau, Sabah, the police will implement nine roadblocks, with its district police chief ACP Peter Umbuas reminding the public not to leave the house without a valid reason.

He said the roadblocks would be held at Kilometre 50 Check Point; Jalan Tiku; Batu 2 1/2 Jalan Apas; Jalan Kuhara; Jalan Tawau Lama; Jalan Tanjung Batu; Jalan Utara; Jambatan Putih intersection; and Road Chek Point (RCP) at Jalan Kalabakan.

In Terengganu, state police chief Datuk Roslee Chik said five roadblocks, including at the state’s borders, would be carried out under the CMCO.

“We have 544 personnel to conduct roadblocks and patrols in all the places including village areas. I really hope all parties can understand the purpose of these restrictions and abide by the SOPs that have been set,“ he said, adding that the roadblocks would be located in Kemaman (Perasing Rest and Recuperation (R&R) area, Paya Berenjut and Tol Cheneh) and Besut (Pachakan and Tok Saboh).

In Pahang, state police chief Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan said there was a sufficient number of personnel to carry out the roadblocks even though many were already serving on the field due to the floods that have hit nine districts in the state.

He said control at the state border would also be intensified, with roadblocks expected at over 20 areas.

In Negeri Sembilan, a total of 17 roadblocks will be implemented, including in Lubok China / Melaka, Sungai Lui/Pahang, Tampin/Melaka and Port Dickson/Sepang as well as at the toll plaza exit and entry from the North-South Expressway (PLUS) at Pedas, Seremban/Labu toll, Nilai/PLUS toll, Pajam/Mantin toll and Setul/Lekas ​​toll.

Negeri Sembilan Police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop said 150 police personnel would be assigned to control the entry and exit routes to the state with the assistance of 140 MAF personnel, as well as 60 Rela members.- Bernama