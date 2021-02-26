MCO SOP violators face up to RM10,000 from March 11

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25: Individuals who violate the standard operating procedures (SOPs) stipulated for the prevention and control of the COVID-19 pandemic, from March 11, can be fined up to RM10,000.

This is based on the Emergency (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 through a federal government gazette uploaded in the Official Portal of the Attorney General’s Chambers today.

To take effect on March 11, it also states that companies or corporations that violate the SOPs can be fined up to RM50,000.

The government had gazetted the Emergency (Essential Powers) Ordinance 2021 which was promulgated as a proactive measure to contain the Covid-19 pandemic in Malaysia.

The 18-provision ordinance, which took effect on Jan 11, was gazetted on Jan 14 after it was promulgated by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

The ordinance, among others, states that an independent special committee will be established to advise the King on the continuing existence of the grave emergency threatening the security, economic life and public order of the federation arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ordinance also includes amendments to general penalties under Section 24, stating that any person who commits an offence under the Act “for which no penalty is expressly provided” may be fined up to RM100,000 or imprisoned for a maximum of seven years.

In addition, it also states that those authorised may order COVID-19 patients or close contacts to wear tracking devices such as wristbands or any other device provided by an authorised officer.

“Any person who destroys, damages, removes or alters the tracking device is committing an offence,“ it said.

Besides this, representatives of companies that violate the SOPs can also be charged in court, it stated.- Bernama