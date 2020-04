KUALA LUMPUR: She was not expert at making traditional sweets, so accounts clerk Nurulnabila Zaidi decided to make use of the enforced confinement during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period to improve herself.

Many attempts later, Nurulnabila, 30, is now expert at making many traditional sweets (kuih) like the kaswi, karipap, ketayap, onde-onde and pau, as well as the more modern doughnut and caramel pudding.

“Since the MCO was imposed on March 18, I spend my time not just caring for my family, but also cooking. I look at this experience as a challenge to improve my skills in the kitchen,” she told Bernama.

“Many times, I did not succeed at the first attempt, but I persevered, and now my husband and children love my kuih. Maybe now, I will try my hand at making cakes,” she said.

Meanwhile, 24-year-old Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris student Syaidatul Shima Saayah said cooking is therapeutic for her.

“I am doing what I like and I have tried many new recipes during this MCO period,” she said.

Since the MCO period began, the owner of Ct Ayuz Sweet Bakery, Siti Mahayu Razali, 45, said response to her online courses has been over-whelming.

She said many people joined her classes as they had ample time on their hands after being confined indoors.

“Previously, I would get between 10 to 15 people joining my classes each day, but now, the number has doubled because people cannot go outside, so those who love cooking will join in,” said Siti Mahayu who has 12 years experience in the bakery business making biscuits, cakes and traditional desserts,

“I will create a ‘closed’ group on Facebook and upload a video on the steps to making a dish. Anyone who do not understand or has questions can contact me directly,” she said.

Similarly, owner of SF Kek Enterprise, Shafawati Mohd Nor, 34, whose experience in making cakes and desserts go back to 2008, said she makes use of Facebook and WhatsApp to hold her online cooking classes.

“The number of people who join in is very encouraging, especially when I offer promotions for the classes I will be holding,” she said. — Bernama