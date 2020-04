KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government today decided that only registered ‘Runners’ will be allowed to operate in the state throughout the Movement Control Order (MCO) as part of efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Sabah State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong said although the state government understands that mobility has been restricted by the MCO, requests for unregistered ‘Runner’ services have been rejected, adding that the authorities have been told to monitor the situation closely.

Meanwhile, Safar said the state government had also issued guidelines on building management, and both registered management corporations or interim management corporations must abide by them.

They include shutting down operations facilities such as halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, saunas, playgrounds and surau, besides making hand sanitisers and body temperature screening available at the guard posts.

“Building management must also carry out sanitisation in the common property areas such as elevators, lobby and corridors,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Besides this, the state government has also decided to allow all private veterinary clinics to operate every day from 6am to 2pm, which could be only extended if there are emergency cases, adding that clinics allowed to operate will be identified soon.

In another decision, he said funeral parlours will also be allowed to operate daily from 6am to 6pm under close supervision by the relevant authorities. - Bernama