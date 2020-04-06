MCO: Vehicle workshops in Sarawak can open twice a week

KUCHING: All car and motorcycle workshops as well as spare parts, tyre and battery shops in Sarawak will be allowed to operate two days a week – on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7am to 7pm – during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee deputy chairman Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah (pix) said the committee decided to give this relaxation after studying feedback from the public.

“The committee also decided that Sarawakians coming back from overseas, Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan will be quarantined at designated quarantine centres in their place of arrival.

“Beginning yesterday, 87 Sarawakians who arrived in Kuching have been placed at Hotel Hock Lee while 94 others who arrived in Miri have been sent to two hotels, Hotel Mega (68 people) and Hotel Somerset (26 people),” he told a daily press conference at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here today.

Abdul Karim also said the number of flights from Labuan to Miri would be reduced during the MCO period but he did not give any numbers.

The nationwide MCO, aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19, will end on April 14. — Bernama