MCO violation: Police open investigations against Datuk Nurulhidayah Ahmad Zahid, husband

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have opened an investigation paper against Datuk Nurulhidayah Ahmad Zahid and her husband over alleged violation of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said the police had recorded the statements of both individuals yesterday, and the case will be referred to the Attorney General’s office once investigations are completed.

On Monday, Nurulhidayah, 41, posted some pictures of herself and her husband visiting two dignitaries on Instagram.

Huzir said the case was being investigated over an alleged act of negligence likely to spread a life-threatening infectious disease, as well as for allegedly ignoring the movement restrictions under the MCO.

He stressed that no one would be spared from the law if they were found to have committed a crime.

Meanwhile, on the issue of Ustaz Ebit Lew being summoned to Bukit Aman, Huzir said the independent preacher had been called to give a statement over his charitable acts reported on social media.

“Many among the community support the charitable acts being carried out (by Ebit Lew), but there are some who are not at ease with his actions, who feel it’s like showing off.

“The controversy has forced the police to take appropriate action to maintain safety and public order,“ he said, adding that so far no investigation paper had been opened.

According to Huzir, the preacher had been given permission to deliver contributions to those affected throughout the MCO as long as he complied with the guidelines set by the Ministry of Health and the Department of Social Welfare.

Yesterday, Ebit Lew via a Facebook posting said he would no longer be directly involved in the handing out of aid to the underprivileged after being called in to give a statement over the matter. — Bernama