MCO Violation: Six individuals compounded, two foreigners detained

KUALA LUMPUR: Six individuals including three women were slapped with compound notices totalling RM50,000 for violating the Movement Control standard operating procedures (SOP) at an entertainment centre in Jalan Changkat Thambi Dollah here, yesterday.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said in the 5pm raid, the premises owner was compounded RM25,000 for committing an offence under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulations (No 2) 2021, while five patrons were fined RM5,000 each.

He said a Vietnamese woman and a Bangladeshi man, who were also at the premises, were detained and an investigation paper will be opened under the Immigration Act 1959/63.

“During the raid, people aged between 36 and 54, were having a good time, not maintaining physical distancing and not wearing face masks,” he said when met at the scene.

He said through surveillance it was found that premises had been operating for several days from 3pm for regular customers who entered through the back door.

Prior to that, the premises owner told the investigation officer that two workers had come to the premises with their friends to collect their salaries and to finish up the remaining food and alcoholic beverage stock there.

-Bernama