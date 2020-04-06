MCO violations: Ten individuals including three teenagers charged

TAWAU: Ten individuals including three teenage boys were charged at the magistrate’s court here today for violating the Movement Control Order (MCO).

All the offenders aged between 16 and 43 years pleaded guilty before Tawau High Court Deputy Registrar Amir Shah Amir Hassan.

Three of them were fined RM1,000 or in default two months jail while two others were fined RM500 or one month jail and the sixth individual was fined RM300 or 14 days imprisonment.

Meanwhile, a 21-year-old accused was sentenced to three months jail. According to the facts of the case, police patrolling the area and had ordered him to enter the house but the accused refused to obey their instructions at Kampung Tawau Lama at 8.50 pm on April 3.

He was then arrested and brought to Tawau district police headquarters for further action.

The court set April 30 and May 14 for mention of the three teenagers aged between 16 and 18 before sentencing pending the behaviour report from the Social Welfare Department

All 10 of them were arrested between April 2 and 5 at several locations around Kampung Titingan, Batu 3, Jalan Apas and Kampung Kurnia Jaya Batu 4 here.

All individuals were charged under Rule 3 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020.

Offenders can be fined up to RM1,000 or jailed not more than six months, or both upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohammed Ali Imran prosecuted while all accused were not represented. — Bernama