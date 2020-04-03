MCO: Welfare of foreigners will not be neglected, says Ismail Sabri

PUTRAJAYA: The government has given the assurance that the welfare of foreign workers and refugees in the country will not be neglected during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said the government will provide them with assistance, including food supplies.

“Yesterday, there were news that Bangladesh workers had no food, our government is a responsible government, we will help anyone who is in the country.

“It is the same for refugees. The treatment is the same. We will not allow our people or foreigners to go hungry during the MCO,” he said at a press conference held after a meeting of the Special Ministerial Committee on the MCO, here today.

However, Ismail Sabri who is also Defence Minister wants every embassy, especially those whose people work in this country, to take responsibility so that their people get help.

“They must report to the National Disaster Management Agency at the district levels if their people are at the districts, and if they are in Kuala Lumpur, they can contact the Crisis Management Centre under Kuala Lumpur City Hall.

“So the embassies should take responsibility for their people and we will help them where necessary,” he added. - Bernama