MCPF calls for setting up of commission to review drug-related policies

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF) today called for the setting up of a special commission to review drug-related policies to bring about more relevant reforms and changes.

Its senior vice-chairman, Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye, (pix) said the proposed commission should be represented by heads of the related government agencies, non-governmental organisations and experts.

He said the commission would need to review existing drug-related approaches and introduce a new drug policy that is more effective and comprehensive to address drug problems.

“The Commission should also carry out a comprehensive analysis on the failure of various programs and initiatives to address drug issues which have all the while only focused on arresting and punishing drug addicts.

“It should also take into account the proposal to decriminalise drug addicts as they should not be seen as criminals, but patients who need to be treated and rehabilitated,“ he said in a statement, here today.

Apart from that, he said, the commission would also have to look into current drug issues, including the smuggling of synthetic drugs, which targeted the young generation, including students.

Lee said a recent statement by Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador that drug abuse in the country was now at a critical stage showed the seriousness of the problem, as well as proving the country’s failure to address it.

He said although the drug problem in Malaysia had not reached a level like those in other countries, such as Colombia, it would become worse if no drastic measures were taken to address it.

This, he said, showed that those involved in drug abuse and trafficking are not afraid of the law, including the mandatory death sentence for drug traffickers.

“The time has come for the government to conduct a comprehensive review of all policies, approaches, operations and even law enforcement on drugs,“ he added. - Bernama