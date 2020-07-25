Md Rayhan to be deported - Malaysian Immigration

KUALA LUMPUR: The Bangladeshi man, identified as Md Rayhan Kabir who appeared in the controversial Al Jazeera documentary Locked Up in Malaysia’s Lockdown, will be deported and blacklisted from ever coming to Malaysia again, said Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud (pix).

He said the man was arrested yesterday following two weeks of intelligence work and hunt.

“I congratulate all the officers involved for their effort and commitment (leading to Md Rayhan’s arrest),” he said in a statement issued here today.

He said Md Rayhan was arrested by a team of Immigration officers from the Putrajaya office at about 5.45pm in Setapak here yesterday.

The Immigration Department had earlier sought public help to track down Md Rayhan, whose last known address was Sirhan Legacy Sdn Bhd B-7-9, Menara Uncang Emas, Jalan Loke Yew, Kuala Lumpur to assist its investigation.

News reports said Rayhan had made false allegations on Malaysia’s treatment of illegal immigrants in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic when he was interviewed in the Al Jazeera documentary.

Police have also started investigating the international television channel for its airing of the documentary.

Bernama reported yesterday that Bukit Aman CID deputy director (Investigation/Legal) DCP Mior Faridalathrash Wahid confirmed the arrest of the 25-year-old Md Rayhan, saying that the Bangladeshi man was arrested by the Immigration Department and handed over to the police at 6pm. — Bernama