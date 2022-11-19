Md Yunus looked tired after campaigning last night, says son

ROMPIN: Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate for the Tioman state seat Md Yunus Ramli who passed away early this morning, looked rather tired when he returned home after a campaign round in Sungai Puteri last night.

His third son, Khairyel Harith, 28, said his father was very dedicated to his electoral campaign for the 15th General Election (GE15), even though he had complained of fatigue due to the busy schedules.

“Every day, my father seemed excited to go out to campaign. He usually went out at 8 am and came home for Maghrib prayer before continuing his campaign till midnight.

“After he returned home last night, my father complained that he was having body aches and asked me to rub ointment. But, he seemed too tired,” he said when met at his house in Taman Aman Jaya today.

Khairyel Harith said his father had a heart condition and had undergone heart bypass surgery in 2013.

The remains are still in the Rompin Hospital pending the COVID-19 screening results before post-mortem.

Md Yunus, 61, who was a businessman, died at the hospital at about 3.30 am after being rushed there by family members.

He left behind his wife, Rokiah Md Herham, 62, and three children, namely Khairunisa Nadirah, 34, Khairyel Harith and Khairyel Reezwan, 22.

The contest for the Tioman state seat was supposed to be a five-cornered fight between Md Yunus, Sulaiman Bakar (Independent), Osman A. Bakar (Pejuang), Mohd Fadzli Mohd Ramly (Pakatan Harapan) and Datuk Seri Mohd Johari Hussain (Barisan Nasional).

The Election Commission announced that the polling for the Tioman state seat, which could not proceed today, will be held on Dec 7. The nomination has been set for Nov 24, while early voting is on Dec 3.

Meanwhile, Mohd Johari, who paid his last respects to Md Yunus at the hospital today, said he had the opportunity to meet the deceased last night when they were both campaigning in Sungai Puteri.

“We have known each other since 2008. Although we represent different parties, we have a good relationship, and the deceased was also friendly. We always talk about politics and local issues in Rompin,” he said. - Bernama