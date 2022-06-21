MD530G helicopters take to the skies in the 2022 MAF combined arms firepower training

TAMPIN: The airspace above Syed Sirajuddin Camp in Gemas here reverberated with the roar of MD530G helicopters, the Malaysian Army’s newest assets, as they took to the skies for the 2022 MAF Firepower Training (LKT) today.

The United States-made combat helicopters are equipped with weapons such as 70 milimetre (mm) rocket launchers and 7.62 mm gatling guns and 12.7 mm heavy machine guns.

The helicopters are to serve the role of light combat helicopters with the capability of attacking light armored vehicles and infantry troops at ranges between 500 metres (m) and seven kilometres as well as execute air reconnaissance duties.

Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein, Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang and Chief of Army Gen Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain witnessed the training exercise.

The live fire exercise of the 2022 LKT took place for around two hours, beginning at 10 am, and also highlighted manoeuvres and displays of firepower involving assets from the Army’s infantry, mechnised, artillery and air units, as well as aircraft from the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) and the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF).

This year’s exercise involved 2,300 officers and personnel of various expertise as well as 644 various combat and support vehicles, along with weapon systems.

The list of assets included PT 91M PENDEKAR, AV8 Gempita, AV 4 Lipan Bara, ACV 300 Adnan and the Malaysian Infantry Fighting Vehicle (MIFV).

The training exercise also showed the capability of combat teams in the 3 Division’s command operations as the Combined Arms Division and provide exposure for students of the Malaysian Staff and Command Course (KPSM) from the Malaysian Armed Forces Staff College (MTAT).

Meanwhile, the weapons used in this year’s training encompassed small arms and high calibre cannons and rockets, including the Astros II self-propelled multiple rocket launcher, the 155mm G5 MK III cannon, the 105mm PH L5 cannon, the INGWE Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM), the BAKTAR SHIKAN, 81mm and 120mm mortars as well as 40mm Rocket-Propelled Grenades.

Helicopters from all three branches of service were also involved, including the Super Lynx and the AS555 Fennec from the RMN, the EC 725 from the RMAF and the Agusta A109 LOH.

The capabilities of the Tactical Display Air Support (CAS) for RMAF aircraft were also on display during the exercise, with FA 18 D Hornet and BAE Hawk 208 fighters taking to the skies.

Meanwhile, Hishammuddin said he was proud to witness the MD530G helicopters being used and tested in this year’s exercise.

“I got to see these assets myself and I’m very proud of the MD530G helicopter. People said previously that these (assets) were not here, but today they’re actually here in operation. The issue has been resolved and it has been accepted by end users who greatly need them, namely the Army’s Air Unit,” he told reporters after witnessing the training exercise.

He said that the armed forces, especially the army had the opportunity to assess any improvement measures to boost the capabilities of their assets in the future.

On whether the government will purchase additional helicopters, Hishammuddin said it depended on the country’s finances.

“We will also study what threats we face, if threats are those like Lahad Datu, we’re facing kidnappers, we don’t need attack choppers like the Apache and Tiger.

“The MD530G is adequate enough as long as it’s equipped with the suitable weaponry. Not only can it fly but it’s equipped with the proper weapons to take on potential threats,” he added. - Bernama