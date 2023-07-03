MDB installs warning signs at Pantai Kemayan

BACHOK: The Bachok District Council (MDB) has installed warning signs at Pantai Kemayan here as a reminder of the dangers of swimming at the beach following three drowning cases this year.

MDB president Azi Rahimee Mohamed said the beach, which has three bays, was found to be dangerous for children, especially during the monsoon season.

“This situation is more dangerous for children from outside Kelantan who return to their hometowns during the school holidays,” he told reporters here today. - Bernama