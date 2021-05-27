MDEC launches MIX programme to accelerate nation’s digitalisation agenda

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) has launched MDEC Innovation Exchange (MIX) as part of the agency’s corporate innovation programme to accelerate the digitalisation of the nation’s economy.

In a statement today, MDEC said MIX will act as the essential link between corporates and high calibre local technology startups and scale-ups, enabling organisations to realise their asset value, understand their pain points, and pervasively deploy and utilise digital and data technologies.

The programme, which is open to all corporates, is set to be a game-changer in pushing for industrial advancement in Malaysia while contributing to the successful growth of the nation’s startup scene.

“Through MDEC’s corporate innovation programmes and initiatives, the agency has formed 85 engagements with 85 corporate partners across seven economic sectors, namely transport, finance, telecommunications, manufacturing and engineering, services, property and agriculture - to help them embark on their digital transformation journeys.

Chief executive officer Surina Shukri said the pandemic has brought digitalisation to the fore and rapidly shifting the paradigm of digitalisation and servitisation of the economy, making it no longer a choice but a necessity.

“In line with the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint (MyDigital) and coinciding with our agenda of Malaysia 5.0, MIX will greatly benefit local enterprises to pivot digitally and boost their competitiveness, thus accelerating a nation by providing equitable digital opportunities to the people and businesses,” she said.

To-date, MDEC has assisted organisations in tackling 75 problem statements, in addition to creating nearly 1,300 opportunities for relevant tech companies, signed five memorandums of understanding as well as achieved 13 business deals.

Interested parties can visit https://mdec.my/mix to register for the MIX programme. — Bernama