KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Digital Economic Council (MDEC) is on a mission to ‘recreate’ itself by implementing radical transparency and integrity measures in its administration to drive the agency forward and serve the people better.

Its chairman Datuk Dr Rais Hussin Mohamed Ariff said under the mission, MDEC was promoting governance processes and policies that prioritised efficiency and accountability.

He said MDEC was taking serious steps including working with KPMG and Ernst & Young to strengthen governance in the organisation.

“The clearest example is that MDEC has abolished the practice of direct negotiation and the closed tender system, and replaced them with an open tender system,“ he said in a statement, today.

Rais Hussin said MDEC had also introduced its Discretionary Authority Limits (DAL) to determine the agency’s use of resources and funds.

Meanwhile, he said the success of the ‘Sinar Rasuah Busters’ initiative would not only depend on awareness alone, but also proactive and continuous involvement from all stakeholders in the ecosystem.

He said there was a need to improve the quality of education, enforcement and strong political determination to ensure the success of transforming Malaysia into the Digital Pulse of ASEAN and further improve the quality of life of its people.

As an agency under the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia with nearly 25 years of experience in implementing initiatives with regard to information and communications technology and the digital economy, Rais Hussin said MDEC was spearheading the country’s aspirations by strengthening its role as a regional digital powerhouse and becoming a world leader in the fourth industrial revolution (Industry 4.0). -Bernama