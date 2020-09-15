MDEC’s e-commerce initiative helps retailers, traders generate RM400 mln in sales

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Economic Recovery Plan (PENJANA) Shop Malaysia Online initiative has helped local retailers and traders generate more than RM400 million in sales via various e-commerce platforms, according to the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC).

Meanwhile, the PENJANA Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) Campaign has benefitted over 90,000 new and existing MSMEs through onboarding training, seller subsidy and sales support via 20 participating e-commerce platforms.

“MDEC is dedicated to upskilling and reskilling Malaysians to be digitally skilled so that they are prepared with the knowledge needed to digitally power their businesses.

“Through the PENJANA MSMEs E-commerce Campaign, we seek to provide them with the means to navigate this new business environment and the opportunity to expand their business in the domestic market and gradually to the international market,” MDEC chief executive officer Surina Shukri said in a statement here.

The two e-commerce initiatives were rolled out by MDEC under PENJANA with the government allocating RM140 million to implement it.

About 20 e-commerce platforms participated in the PENJANA MSMEs E-Commerce Campaign. They include Boost, Carousell, ConfirmPlusChop, DeliverEat, Elokal, eRomman, Fave, foodpanda, Grab, JOCOM, Kedai Matdespatch, Lazada, and Lokein.

On the PENJANA Shop Malaysia Online, it said 22 e-commerce partners participated in the initiative with almost five million consumers benefiting from the programme.

Among the participating e-commerce partners in the PENJANA Shop Malaysia Online are Boost, Carousell, ConfirmPlusChop, DeliverEat, Elokal, eRomman, FashionValet, Fave, foodpanda, Grab, JOCOM, Kedai Matdespatch, Lazada, Lokein, and Maybank.

Surina asked the public to prioritise their spending on local online sellers through MDEC’s PENJANA Shop Malaysia Online initiative by enjoying great deals and online discount vouchers available at the participating e-commerce partners’ platforms.

“By participating in MDEC’s PENJANA Shop Malaysia Online, consumers are actually doing their part to support local businesses to weather the Covid-19 storm, as well as help aid economic recovery,” she added. -Bernama