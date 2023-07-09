MDEC succeeds in producing 607 Digital Ninjas

KUALA LUMPUR: The Digital Ninja Programme by the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) has successfully produced 607 Digital Ninjas between 2017 and July 30 this year, 200 of whom were schoolgirls.

The programme which gave the opportunity to Malaysian students aged 11 to 16 who are talented in the field of digital technology to further hone their digital skills, also provided exposure to innovative thinking, creativity, problem-solving skills, and entrepreneurship.

Deputy Communications and Digital Minister Teo Nie Ching (pix) said the programme was also an early preparation for the younger generation, especially female students, to enter tertiary education and the workforce related to the field of digital technology in line with Malaysia’s digital economy strategy.

“These Digital Ninjas were involved in a series of activities throughout the year to develop technology and digital manufacturing skills as well as critical soft skills.

“After completing their studies, they will be guided towards becoming digital change-makers in the industry and contributing back to society,” she said when officiating the Digital Ninja #GirlsinTech programme in conjunction with the International Communications Union (ITU) International Girls in ICT (G-ICT) 2023 campaign here today.

Teo said an estimated 65 per cent of current school students will enter careers that do not yet exist due to rapid technological changes and the increasingly important role of digital technology in the lead-up to the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Furthermore, she said that Malaysia is on the right track in digital economic development, which currently contributes about 23.2 per cent to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and is expected to rise to 25.5 per cent by 2025.

“These figures will continue to rise over the next 10 or 20 years if current school students show an interest in empowering themselves with digital knowledge and skills by venturing into STEM fields,” she said.

According to her, 80 per cent of female students pursuing higher education in Malaysia and abroad are taking courses in the field of digital technology and the number of women in the technology sector in Malaysia is currently around 35 per cent.

Meanwhile, Teo said MDEC will host the Annual #mydigitalmaker Carnival 2023 to provide the students at schools with opportunities to participate in various activities such as robotics, coding, creation and innovation, virtual reality, and live digital technology exhibitions.

The carnival is set to take place from Oct 6 to 8, 2023, from 10 am to 8 pm at Quill City Mall Kuala Lumpur, with free admission. -Bernama