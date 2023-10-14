MDEC targets 5,000 participants in digital training programme within a year

MELAKA: The Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) is targeting the participation of about 5,000 final-year students and alumni of public universities in the High-Value Gig: Freelance Digital Training programme within a year.

MDEC’s corporate affairs division chief Osman Ali Hamzah said the programme under the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) which was launched at the beginning of September, would train and provide guidance to the target group to prepare themselves to become successful freelancers in key skill areas.

“This programme is a continuation of the Global Online Workforce (GLOW) programme which gives them the opportunity to improve knowledge in marketing products, services and skills in a gig platform through various learning elements designed specifically for the programme.

“This programme is also an effort to produce entrepreneurs at an early stage besides helping students generate income digitally on local and global platforms,“ he told reporters at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC) here today.

Earlier he attended the My Digital Tour @ Melaka programme in conjunction with the Smart Melaka International Conference and Expo 2023 (SMIX2023) officiated by the state Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Communication Committee chairman Datuk Fairul Nizam Roslan and was also attended by MDEC chairman Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh.

He said the My Digital Tour also aimed to raise public awareness, empower, as well as help nourish the digital economy ecosystem among the people in this country.

He said the programme was also a continuation of the Saya Digital Campaign which had been held since August 2021 in over 49 locations across the country and benefitted 16,927 participants.

“The programme also aims to empower the people digitally through various programmes provided by MDEC such as the eUsahawan, eRezeki and GLOW programmes,“ he added. -Bernama