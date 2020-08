KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) is working with SME Corp on a programme to help small and medium enterprises (SMEs) adopt cybersecurity solutions, as well as use digital platform in a safer environment.

Chief operating officer Datuk Ng Wan Peng said with the acceleration in digitisation spurred by the Covid-19 pandemic, cybersecurity awareness is among the essential areas that needed to be emphasised among SMEs.

“Most of the solutions built-in already have a lot of security features incorporated. Thus, a lot of time leakages are actually caused by human, not the system.

“That is why we have to create more awareness and teach people how to secure their data and access,” she said during a panel session at the SME Digital Summit today.

Ng said MDEC is also continuously looking at the need to include cybersecurity as part of the future plan in the SME digitalisation grant.

In another development, she said SMEs must use digital technology effectively to grow and sustain their business in these challenging situations amidst the pandemic.

“To drive the economy forward, we need to have a conducive environment to ensure that businesses are using digital technology such as digital marketing and e-payments effectively.

“If they are not digitalised, a large part of our economy will be impacted negatively,” she added.

The SME Digital Summit organised by MDEC from Aug 11-13 engages local SMEs, digital solution providers, corporates and other players via curated digital sessions with practical takeaways needed to thrive in today’s changing business climate and economy. — Bernama