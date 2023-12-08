MDKT probing claim of assault involving enforcement personnel

JOHOR BAHRU: The Kota Tinggi District Council (MDKT) is investigating the incident in which one of its enforcement officers allegedly assaulted a civilian, which has gone viral on social media.

In a statement today, the local authority said MDKT views the issue of misconduct by its personnel seriously and that a thorough investigation into the case is underway.

“MDKT has taken note of the report (of a viral video on the incident) and is conducting a detailed investigation into the matter.

“If found guilty, action will be taken against the individual involved in accordance with existing legal provisions,” said MDKT.

Yesterday, a 34-second video recording of a man believed to be an enforcement personnel of a local council chasing and kicking a man on the sidewalk of a row of shops went viral on social media. - Bernama