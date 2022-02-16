MDTCA assures sufficient supply of Covid-19 self-test kit in Malacca

MALACCA:The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (MDTCA) has given an assurance that there is sufficient supply of the Covid-19 Antigen rapid test kit (RTK) in Malacca.

Its director in Malacca, Norena Jaafar said there had been significant increase in the demand for the test kit with the public taking more proactive measures by conducting self-test themselves, following the increase in Covid-19 cases in the state.

She said that the ministry’s enforcement section in Malacca conducted checks at 1,148 premises selling the test kits from September 2021 to January 2022.

“There was no complaints regarding shortage of supply supply or the test kits are sold above the price set by the government,“ she said in a statement here today.

She said currently, there were 100 brands of the RTK brands sold nationwide with the price ranging from RM4.90, with the highest price at RM19.90 per unit, in line with the ceiling price set by the government.

In another development, Norena said a total of 6,203 business premises involving retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers were inspected by the agency between Jan 1 to Feb 14 this year and a total of 91 complaints on price of goods were received during the period.

Based on the complaints, 75 cases were filed and involved seizure of goods, worth RM1,080.70.

Compounds totalling RM12,100 and fine of RM90,000 were issued. she added.

For any inquiries or complaints, the public can contact the ministry’s Enforcement Command Centre in Malacca at at 06-2345869 which operates daily from 8 am to 6 pm or the Putrajaya office at 03-88826088 which operates round the clock. — Bernama