MDTCA conducts raid at condo used as store for imitation goods

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 1,754 imitation handbags of various brands, such as Gucci, LV, YSL, and Chanel, worth RM140,320, were seized in a raid at a condominium, believed to be used as a store, in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (MDTCA) enforcement director Datuk Iskandar Halim, in a statement today, said the raid was conducted last Wednesday after two weeks of surveillance.

“We have identified the suspects and will track them down. Further investigation will be conducted to detect the owner or tenant of the premises,” he said.

Investigation will be carried out under Section 102 (1) (c) of the Trade Description Act 2019. — Bernama