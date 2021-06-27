Measat-3: More time needed to stabilise signal

KUALA LUMPUR: Additional time would be required to fully complete the complex satellite and signal stabilisation process, said Measat Global Berhad (MEASAT) on the Measat-3 maintenance update.

In a statement today, Measat said this was following the levels of intermittent service degradation observed during the course of monitoring of the restored satellite services.

“To ensure all services are fully operational at its optimum level and will be maintained in the long term, we are continuing critical levels of monitoring and maintenance with a full team on duty to ensure that the target performance level is urgently reached and able to be fully maintained.

“Measat regrets the inconvenience caused,” it said.

Prior to this, the satellite anomaly detected on Measat-3 on Monday was reported to have been resolved and under control since Thursday morning.

Measat is a premium supplier of communication and video services to leading broadcasters, direct-to-home (DTH) platforms and telecom operators.

With capacity across five communication satellites, Measat provides services to over 150 countries representing 80 per cent of the world’s population across Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe and Australia.- Bernama