Measat-3 services back under control - Measat

KUALA LUMPUR: The satellite anomaly detected on Measat-3 on Monday has been resolved and the satellite has been under control since Thursday morning, said Measat Global Berhad (Measat).

Measat, in a statement today, said it will continue performing maintenance activities and closely monitor the situation over the next couple of days to ensure the satellite system service is fully resumed at its optimum capacity.

“During this maintenance period some customers may still experience intermittent service degradation. Measat regrets the inconvenience caused,” it said.

Measat is a premium supplier of communication and video services to leading broadcasters, Direct-To-Home (DTH) platforms and telecom operators.

With capacity across five communication satellites, Measat provides services to over 150 countries representing 80 per cent of the world’s population across Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe and Australia.

-Bernama