Meat in three containers seized from godown in Puchong

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 7: Three containers of meat, believed to have been smuggled, were seized in a raid at a godown in Puchong, Selangor, three days ago.

The Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department (MAQIS) said the raid was conducted jointly with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and other enforcement agencies.

Following inspection, the meat is believed from abattoirs not approved by the government, it said in a statement here today.

MAQIS is investigating the case under Section 11 and 15 of the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Act 2011 (Act 728) for import of agricultural products without permit.- Bernama