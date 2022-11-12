Mechamato movie grosses RM5m in three days

KUALA LUMPUR: After three days of screening in cinemas, Mechamato Movie, a locally produced 3D animated film, has managed to rake in RM5 million.

In a statement today, Animonsta Studios (Monsta) chief executive officer Nizam Abd Razak, who is the film’s writer and director, expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming response.

“Honestly, we did not expect such a great response because Mechamato is the newest production from Monsta, unlike BoBoiBoy which has become a national icon,” he said.

According to him, the Mechamato animated series has only been aired on Cartoon Network for a year and two months on Netflix.

“Mechamato fever can really be felt. Heard that some (movie-goers) have gone into ‘silat’ mode after leaving the theatre,” he quipped, thanking everyone who has watched the movie, adding that he hoped the audience could spread the word about the film to friends and family.

Nizam said Mechamato Movie will be exported abroad next year. - Bernama